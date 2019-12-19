Winter Storm Warning issued December 19 at 9:44AM PST until December 19 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4500 feet. Additional snow

amounts up to a foot.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will be heavier again during the late

morning and continue through much of the afternoon.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.