Wind Advisory issued December 20 at 3:14PM PST until December 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts 60 to 75 mph. For the Wind Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…In California, the Warner Mountains including Highway

299 near Cedarville for the High Wind Warning and portions of

Highway 395 in the vicinity of Davis Creek and Highway 139 near

Tionesta and Perez for the Wind Advisory area. In Oregon, Winter

Rim and areas to the east of the rim, and the Warner Mountains

for the High Wind Warning. The strongest winds will affect

Oregon Highway 42 between Paisley and Silver Lake. The Wind

Advisory also covers much of Highway 31, 140, and 395 north and

east of Lakeview.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles, which could be blown over in the Wind

Warning area. Holiday decorations may be disturbed and blown

about.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.