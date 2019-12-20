Wind Advisory issued December 20 at 3:14PM PST until December 21 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts 60 to 75 mph. For the Wind Advisory, south
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph.
* WHERE…In California, the Warner Mountains including Highway
299 near Cedarville for the High Wind Warning and portions of
Highway 395 in the vicinity of Davis Creek and Highway 139 near
Tionesta and Perez for the Wind Advisory area. In Oregon, Winter
Rim and areas to the east of the rim, and the Warner Mountains
for the High Wind Warning. The strongest winds will affect
Oregon Highway 42 between Paisley and Silver Lake. The Wind
Advisory also covers much of Highway 31, 140, and 395 north and
east of Lakeview.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles, which could be blown over in the Wind
Warning area. Holiday decorations may be disturbed and blown
about.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.