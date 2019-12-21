Wind Advisory issued December 21 at 6:46AM PST until December 22 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south to southwest winds 30
to 40 mph with gusts 60 to 75 mph. For the Wind Advisory,
south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph.
* WHERE…In California, the Warner Mountains including Highway
299 near Cedarville for the High Wind Warning and portions of
Highway 395 in the vicinity of Davis Creek and Highway 139
near Tionesta and Perez for the Wind Advisory area. In Oregon,
Winter Rim and areas to the east of the rim, and the Warner
Mountains for the High Wind Warning. The strongest winds will
affect Oregon Highway 42 between Paisley and Silver Lake. The
Wind Advisory also covers much of Highway 31, 140, and 395
north and east of Lakeview.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles, which could be blown
over in the Wind Warning area. Holiday decorations may be
disturbed and blown about.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.