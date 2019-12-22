Wind Advisory issued December 22 at 3:01AM PST until December 22 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…In California, the Warner Mountains including Highway

299 near Cedarville, highway 395 in the vicinity of Davis Creek

and Highway 139 near Tionesta and Perez. In Oregon, Winter Rim

and areas to the east of the rim, and the Warner Mountains,

much of Highway 31, 140, and 395 north and east of Lakeview.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Holiday decorations may be disturbed

and blown about.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.