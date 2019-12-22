Wind Advisory issued December 22 at 3:55PM PST until December 22 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph.
* WHERE…In California, the Warner Mountains including Highway
299 near Cedarville, highway 395 in the vicinity of Davis
Creek and Highway 139 near Tionesta and Perez. In Oregon,
Winter Rim and areas to the east of the rim, and the Warner
Mountains, much of Highway 31, 140, and 395 north and east of
Lakeview.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Holiday decorations may
be disturbed and blown about.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.