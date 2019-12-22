Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:32PM PST until December 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow above 3000 feet expected. Additional snow

accumulations of 3 to 7 inches.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult in the Cascades above 3000

feet in elevation, especially through this evening. Snow

covered roads should be expected along Highway 26 near

Government Camp, Highway 20 across Tombstone Summit and Santiam

Pass, and Highway 58 across Willamette Pass.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Oregon road conditions can also be

found at tripcheck.com.