Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:32PM PST until December 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 3000 feet expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 7 inches.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult in the Cascades above 3000
feet in elevation, especially through this evening. Snow
covered roads should be expected along Highway 26 near
Government Camp, Highway 20 across Tombstone Summit and Santiam
Pass, and Highway 58 across Willamette Pass.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Oregon road conditions can also be
found at tripcheck.com.
