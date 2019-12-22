Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 4:15AM PST until December 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulation
of 5 to 10 inches, heaviest above 4000 feet.
* WHERE…Elevations above 3000 feet in the Northern Oregon
Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult in the Cascades above
3000 feet in elevation, especially this afternoon and evening.
Snow covered roads should be expected along Highway 26 near
Government Camp, Highway 20 across Tombstone Summit and Santiam
Pass, and Highway 58 across Willamette Pass.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Oregon road conditions can also be
found at tripcheck.com.
Comments