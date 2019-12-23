Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:56AM PST until December 23 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow above 3000 feet expected. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Elevations above 3000 feet across the Northern Oregon

Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult in the Cascades above 3000

feet in elevation, especially early this morning. Snow covered

roads should be expected along Highway 26 near Government Camp,

Highway 20 across Tombstone Summit and Santiam Pass, and Highway

58 across Willamette Pass.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Snow was slow to start in the Oregon

Cascades, but has been increasing overnight. Light to moderate

snow is expected to continue this morning before tapering off

around midday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Oregon road conditions can also be

found at tripcheck.com.