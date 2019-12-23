Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:56AM PST until December 23 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 3000 feet expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Elevations above 3000 feet across the Northern Oregon
Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult in the Cascades above 3000
feet in elevation, especially early this morning. Snow covered
roads should be expected along Highway 26 near Government Camp,
Highway 20 across Tombstone Summit and Santiam Pass, and Highway
58 across Willamette Pass.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Snow was slow to start in the Oregon
Cascades, but has been increasing overnight. Light to moderate
snow is expected to continue this morning before tapering off
around midday.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Oregon road conditions can also be
found at tripcheck.com.