Wind Advisory issued December 30 at 10:38PM PST until January 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Highway 31 from Paisley to Summer Lake,

Highway 140 east of Lakeview including Warner Mountain Summit,

and most other high terrain areas in Lake County.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

High profile vehicles may have difficulties.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.