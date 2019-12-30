Wind Advisory issued December 30 at 10:38PM PST until January 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Highway 31 from Paisley to Summer Lake,
Highway 140 east of Lakeview including Warner Mountain Summit,
and most other high terrain areas in Lake County.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High profile vehicles may have difficulties.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments