Weather Alert:
Updated
today at 10:17 pm
Published 2:01 pm

Wind Advisory issued December 31 at 2:01PM PST until January 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Highway 31 from Paisley to Summer Lake,
Highway 140 east of Lakeview including Warner Mountain Summit,
and most other high terrain areas in Lake County.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. High profile vehicles may have difficulties.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

