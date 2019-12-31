Winter Weather Advisory issued December 31 at 3:01AM PST until January 2 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15

inches, with locally heavier accumulations above 6000 feet.

Winds gusting 30 to 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times, with blowing

and drifting snow likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level will be around 4500 to 5000 feet

in the morning, but will be lowering all day on Wednesday.

Generally, snow levels down to near 4000 feet in the afternoon,

and 3500 to 4000 feet Wednesday evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.