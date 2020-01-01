Wind Advisory issued January 1 at 2:40AM PST until January 1 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Highway 31 from Paisley to Summer Lake,

Highway 140 east of Lakeview including Warner Mountain Summit,

and most other high terrain areas in Lake County and far

eastern Klamath County.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. High profile vehicles may have difficulties.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected with

higher gusts possible. Winds this strong can make driving

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra

caution. Secure outdoor objects.