Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 2:32AM PST until January 2 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15

inches, with locally heavier accumulations above 6000 feet.

Winds gusting 36 to 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Wednesday through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level will be around 5000 feet this

morning, but gradually lower to 4000 feet this afternoon, and

hold around 3500 to 4000 feet tonight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be alert and aware of

snow plows on the roads.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.