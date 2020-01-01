Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 2:38PM PST until January 2 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in

the north Oregon and south Washington Cascades. Four to 6 inches

in the Lane County Cascades. Locally higher amounts possible

above 6000 feet. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until Midnight Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel may be difficult at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level will lower to around 3500 to

4500 feet later this afternoon and into the evening hours.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Be alert and aware of

snow plows on the roads.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.