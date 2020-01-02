High Wind Warning issued January 2 at 2:06PM PST until January 4 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south winds 30 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…For the High Wind Warning, Highway 31 near Summer Lake

and generally locations above 6000 feet. For the Wind Advisory,

the majority of Lake County including portions of Highway 140

and Highway 395 in Lake County.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.