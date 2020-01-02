Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 6:16PM PST until January 4 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…South Washington Cascades, North Oregon Cascades, and

Cascades of Lane County.

* WHEN…From midnight Friday night to 8 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Heavy snow and windy conditions will make travel

difficult, reducing visibility to less than one quarter mile at

times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.