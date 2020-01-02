Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 6:16PM PST until January 4 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…South Washington Cascades, North Oregon Cascades, and
Cascades of Lane County.
* WHEN…From midnight Friday night to 8 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Heavy snow and windy conditions will make travel
difficult, reducing visibility to less than one quarter mile at
times.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow
covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
