High Wind Warning issued January 3 at 1:44PM PST until January 4 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, south winds 30 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, south
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…For the High Wind Warning, Highway 31 near Summer Lake
and generally locations above 6000 feet. For the Wind
Advisory, the majority of Lake County including portions of
Highway 140 and Highway 395 in Lake County.
* WHEN…From 7 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. Use caution if you must drive.