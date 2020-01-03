Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 1:19 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 1:19AM PST until January 4 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible.

* WHERE…Northern Klamath County, including Chemult and
Crescent. This also includes Highway 97.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Falling and blowing
snow could reduce visibility to one quarter of a mile or less
at times.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.

National Weather Service

