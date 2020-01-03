Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 1:56PM PST until January 4 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible.

* WHERE…Northern Klamath County, including Chemult and

Crescent. This also includes Highway 97.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Falling and

blowing snow could reduce visibility to one quarter of a mile

or less at times.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for

latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.