Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 2:17AM PST until January 4 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible.
* WHERE…Northern Klamath County, including Chemult and
Crescent. This also includes Highway 97.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Falling and
blowing snow could reduce visibility to one quarter of a mile
or less at times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.