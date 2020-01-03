Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 3:19AM PST until January 4 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…South Washington Cascades, North Oregon Cascades, and

Cascades of Lane County.

* WHEN…From midnight Friday night to 8 AM Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Snow and windy conditions will make travel difficult,

with poor visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.