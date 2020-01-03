Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Washington Cascades; Northern Oregon Cascades; Cascades in Lane County until Jan 04 at 8:00 AM
1 of 7
Weather Alert:
High Wind Warning: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Central and Eastern Lake County until Jan 04 at 4:00 AM
2 of 7
Weather Alert:
Wind Advisory: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Central and Eastern Lake County until Jan 04 at 4:00 AM
3 of 7
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County until Jan 04 at 8:00 AM
4 of 7
Weather Alert:
Wind Advisory: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Central and Eastern Lake County until Jan 04 at 4:00 AM
5 of 7
Weather Alert:
High Wind Warning: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Central and Eastern Lake County until Jan 04 at 4:00 AM
6 of 7
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County until Jan 04 at 8:00 AM
7 of 7
Alerts
By
New
Published 3:19 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 3:19AM PST until January 4 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…South Washington Cascades, North Oregon Cascades, and
Cascades of Lane County.

* WHEN…From midnight Friday night to 8 AM Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Snow and windy conditions will make travel difficult,
with poor visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply