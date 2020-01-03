Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 9:56PM PST until January 4 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…Winter Weather Advisory now in effect until 10 AM PST

Saturday…

.The front which will bring the moderate to heavy snow has slowed

down. Thus have extended the Winter Weather Advisory to account

for that. Still, however, we are expecting heavy snowfall rates of

up to an inch an hour at times.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible.

* WHERE…Northern Klamath County, including Chemult and

Crescent. This also includes Highway 97.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Falling and

blowing snow could reduce visibility to one quarter of a mile

or less at times.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.