Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 9:56PM PST until January 4 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
…Winter Weather Advisory now in effect until 10 AM PST
Saturday…
.The front which will bring the moderate to heavy snow has slowed
down. Thus have extended the Winter Weather Advisory to account
for that. Still, however, we are expecting heavy snowfall rates of
up to an inch an hour at times.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible.
* WHERE…Northern Klamath County, including Chemult and
Crescent. This also includes Highway 97.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Falling and
blowing snow could reduce visibility to one quarter of a mile
or less at times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.