Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:13PM PST until January 5 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 7 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will
reduce visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
