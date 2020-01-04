Winter Weather Advisory issued January 4 at 2:47AM PST until January 4 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Snow showers will be

decreasing through the day.

* WHERE…South Washington Cascades, North Oregon Cascades, and

Cascades of Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Snow and windy conditions will make travel difficult,

with poor visibility at times early this morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.