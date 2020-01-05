Special Weather Statement issued January 5 at 1:55PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
Multiple rounds of snow today through Tuesday for the Cascades, Blues
and Wallowas. Snow levels will hover between 1500 to 2500 feet
through tonight before quickly rising up to around 3500 to 5000
feet tomorrow. Snoqualmie and White passes, along with Highway 204
and Interstate 84 through the Blues, will be impacted with snow
through tomorrow morning. Total snow amounts of 4 to 12 inches
possible for the Blues, Wallowas and Oregon Cascades with 8 to 18
inches possible for the Washington Cascades. In the Grand Ronde
and Wallowa valleys, 1 to 3 inches possible through tomorrow
morning, before mixing with or changing over to rain tomorrow
afternoon. Breezy winds could also lead to areas of blowing snow
at times.
