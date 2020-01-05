Special Weather Statement issued January 5 at 1:55PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

Multiple rounds of snow today through Tuesday for the Cascades, Blues

and Wallowas. Snow levels will hover between 1500 to 2500 feet

through tonight before quickly rising up to around 3500 to 5000

feet tomorrow. Snoqualmie and White passes, along with Highway 204

and Interstate 84 through the Blues, will be impacted with snow

through tomorrow morning. Total snow amounts of 4 to 12 inches

possible for the Blues, Wallowas and Oregon Cascades with 8 to 18

inches possible for the Washington Cascades. In the Grand Ronde

and Wallowa valleys, 1 to 3 inches possible through tomorrow

morning, before mixing with or changing over to rain tomorrow

afternoon. Breezy winds could also lead to areas of blowing snow

at times.