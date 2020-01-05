Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: Northern Oregon Cascades until Jan 06 at 12:00 PM
Weather Alert:
Special Weather Statement: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and 5 more areas until Jan 05 at 10:00 PM
Published 2:27 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 2:27PM PST until January 6 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. A total of 4 to 8 inches of snow through
early this evening, followed by 4 to 8 inches of snow late
tonight through Monday morning.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Through Noon Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

