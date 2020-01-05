Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 2:27PM PST until January 6 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. A total of 4 to 8 inches of snow through

early this evening, followed by 4 to 8 inches of snow late

tonight through Monday morning.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Through Noon Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.