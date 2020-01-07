Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 1:14PM PST until January 8 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 3000 feet. Snow levels will start
off near 4000 to 4500 feet late this afternoon, but lower
below 3000 feet overnight. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches are expected between 3000 to 4000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are expected above 4000 feet.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected across the
Cascade passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.