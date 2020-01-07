Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 9:11AM PST until January 8 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 3000 feet. Snow levels will start off

near 4000 to 4500 feet late this afternoon, but lower below

3000 feet overnight. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

are expected between 3000 to 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 12 inches are expected above 4000 feet.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to noon PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected across the

Cascade passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.