Special Weather Statement issued January 8 at 2:33PM PST by NWS Portland OR
A pair of strong cold fronts will move across the Pacific
Northwest through the weekend, and the pattern will turn
significantly colder next week. These cold fronts will likely
bring heavy snow to the Cascades. Snow levels are expected to
remain well above the valley floors through Sunday.
The colder air is expected to move into southwest Washington and
northwest Oregon early next week, potentially cold enough to bring
snow levels down to the valley floor. An increasing number of
forecast models are suggesting additional disturbances from the
Gulf of Alaska which would spread moisture into that colder air.
This will raise the chance for snow down to the lowest elevations
next week.
While accumulations, distribution, and/or timing of snow remain
uncertain, confidence is increasing in the overall threat of snow
next week, even for the lowest elevations. Now is a good time to
make sure you are prepared in the event that all of the necessary
ingredients come together for a significant snow event next week.
