Special Weather Statement issued January 8 at 2:33PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

A pair of strong cold fronts will move across the Pacific

Northwest through the weekend, and the pattern will turn

significantly colder next week. These cold fronts will likely

bring heavy snow to the Cascades. Snow levels are expected to

remain well above the valley floors through Sunday.

The colder air is expected to move into southwest Washington and

northwest Oregon early next week, potentially cold enough to bring

snow levels down to the valley floor. An increasing number of

forecast models are suggesting additional disturbances from the

Gulf of Alaska which would spread moisture into that colder air.

This will raise the chance for snow down to the lowest elevations

next week.

While accumulations, distribution, and/or timing of snow remain

uncertain, confidence is increasing in the overall threat of snow

next week, even for the lowest elevations. Now is a good time to

make sure you are prepared in the event that all of the necessary

ingredients come together for a significant snow event next week.