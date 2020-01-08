Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 2:10PM PST until January 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW LIKELY IN THE CASCADES FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…

.After a brief lull in precipitation Thursday, a series of strong

disturbances will impact the Pacific Northwest beginning Friday

morning, bringing heavy snow to the Cascades. At this time the

heaviest snow looks to fall Friday afternoon through Saturday

morning before gradually decreasing Saturday afternoon. Additional

rounds of heavy snow are possible later this weekend into early

next week.

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches through this evening,

heaviest south of Mt Jefferson. For the Winter Storm Watch,

heavy snow and gusty winds possible. Total snow accumulations of

up to 2 feet possible Friday through Saturday. Winds could gust

as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from early Friday morning

through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected across the

Cascade passes through this evening, then again Friday into

Saturday. Heavy snow and blowing snow may make travel very

difficult across the Cascades, particularly late Friday through

Saturday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling this afternoon and

evening.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.