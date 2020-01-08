Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 2:10PM PST until January 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…HEAVY SNOW LIKELY IN THE CASCADES FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…
.After a brief lull in precipitation Thursday, a series of strong
disturbances will impact the Pacific Northwest beginning Friday
morning, bringing heavy snow to the Cascades. At this time the
heaviest snow looks to fall Friday afternoon through Saturday
morning before gradually decreasing Saturday afternoon. Additional
rounds of heavy snow are possible later this weekend into early
next week.
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches through this evening,
heaviest south of Mt Jefferson. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow and gusty winds possible. Total snow accumulations of
up to 2 feet possible Friday through Saturday. Winds could gust
as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST this
evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from early Friday morning
through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected across the
Cascade passes through this evening, then again Friday into
Saturday. Heavy snow and blowing snow may make travel very
difficult across the Cascades, particularly late Friday through
Saturday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling this afternoon and
evening.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.