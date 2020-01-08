Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 4:04AM PST until January 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 3000 feet. Expect an additional 4 to

10 inches of snow.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected across the

Cascade passes through this evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.