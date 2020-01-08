Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 8:28PM PST until January 9 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches
in northern Klamath are possible. Winds could gust as high as
45 mph.
* WHERE…For the Winter Weather Advisory, southern Klamath
County, mainly from Highway 140 southward, including Klamath
Falls, Keno and Bonanza. For the Winter Storm Watch, the
northern Klamath Basin and Northern Klamath County, mainly along
highway 97 north of Chiloquin, including the cities of Chemult
and Crescent.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 AM PST
Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday afternoon
through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…For the Winter Weather Advisory, slippery snow covered
roads and reduced visibility will cause hazardous travel
conditions. For the Winter Storm Watch, travel could be very
difficult to impossible. Strong winds combining heavy snow at
times could cause tree damage and possible downed power lines.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* Stock emergency kit with tire chains, flashlight, batteries,
blankets, food, water, and medications.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.
* A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel.
