Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 8:28PM PST until January 9 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,

heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches

in northern Klamath are possible. Winds could gust as high as

45 mph.

* WHERE…For the Winter Weather Advisory, southern Klamath

County, mainly from Highway 140 southward, including Klamath

Falls, Keno and Bonanza. For the Winter Storm Watch, the

northern Klamath Basin and Northern Klamath County, mainly along

highway 97 north of Chiloquin, including the cities of Chemult

and Crescent.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 AM PST

Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday afternoon

through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…For the Winter Weather Advisory, slippery snow covered

roads and reduced visibility will cause hazardous travel

conditions. For the Winter Storm Watch, travel could be very

difficult to impossible. Strong winds combining heavy snow at

times could cause tree damage and possible downed power lines.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* Stock emergency kit with tire chains, flashlight, batteries,

blankets, food, water, and medications.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

* A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel.