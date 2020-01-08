Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:51AM PST until January 8 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches
expected, heaviest south of Mount Jefferson.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Winter travel conditions are expected across the
Cascade passes through this evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
