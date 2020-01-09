Special Weather Statement issued January 9 at 3:49PM PST by NWS Portland OR
A long series weather disturbances will move across the Pacific
Northwest beginning Friday, and continuing through much of next
week. These weather systems will likely bring periods of heavy
snow to the Cascades and the potential for moderate to heavy rain
at lower elevations through Sunday. Two significant cold frontal
passages are also expected, which will bring lowering snow levels
from Saturday night into next week, with an increasing risk of
snow reaching the valley floors next week.
Much colder air is expected to spread into southwest Washington
and northwest Oregon early next week, potentially cold enough to
bring snow levels down to the valley floor. While specifics on
accumulation amounts, areal distribution, and/or timing of snow
remain uncertain, we continue to have confidence in some risk for
low elevation snow next week. Now is a good time to make sure you
are prepared in the event that all of the necessary ingredients
come together for low elevation snows and associated travel
impacts during the middle part of next week.
