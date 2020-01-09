Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 2:35PM PST until January 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. For the warning area, total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. For the advisory area, total

snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph.

* WHERE…Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County

and Western Lake County. For the warning area, Northern and

western Klamath county, including highway 97 and the cities of

Chemult and Crescent. For the advisory area, this includes

highway 97 north of Klamath Falls and includes Modoc Point and

Chiloquin.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches. A combination of heavy snow and strong

winds may cause near blizzard conditions at times in the warning

area.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective

action now.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.