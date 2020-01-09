Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 2:54PM PST until January 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…Moderate to Heavy snow Friday morning through Monday

morning…

.A vigorous winter storm will arrive to the Pacific Northwest on

Friday with a prolonged period of moderate to heavy snow over the

mountains and adjacent valleys through the weekend and early next

week.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3

feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, mainly along exposed

ridgetops.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Although there may be occasional breaks in

precipitation, this will be a prolonged period of snow for the

Cascade Mountains.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.