Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 3:22PM PST until January 11 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED IN THE WASHINGTON AND
OREGON CASCADES FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…
.The first in a long series of strong weather disturbances will
impact the Pacific Northwest beginning Friday morning, spreading
heavy snow and strong winds to the Cascades Friday and Saturday.
The heaviest period of snow, with hourly rates of at least 1 to 2
inches per hour, is expected Friday afternoon through Saturday
morning time period. Heavy snow is then expected to diminish to
light to moderate snow showers by Saturday night. This is the
first of several periods of heavy snow in the Washington and
Oregon Cascades, and additional heavy snow accumulations appear
increasingly likely from Sunday through much of next week.
* WHAT…Heavy snow, strong winds, and blowing snow expected.
Total snow accumulations from 2 to 3 feet and wind gusts
between 40 and 50 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Friday to Noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel across the mountains could be very difficult to
impossible with periods of near blizzard conditions possible
from Friday morning through most of Saturday, especially in non-
forested and other open areas. The combination of strong winds
and heavy snow could also result in downed trees and powerlines,
and local power outages, and road closures.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Snow levels Friday morning around 1500
feet, rising to around 3500 feet Friday night and Saturday
morning, then lowering to between 2000 and 2500 feet by
Saturday evening.
Anyone with travel or back country plans in the northern Oregon
Cascades should be prepared for severe winter storm conditions.
Delay travel plans if possible. If you must travel, slow down, allow
plenty of extra time to reach your destination, and keep a winter
survival kit including a flashlight, food, and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments