Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 3:22PM PST until January 11 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

…HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED IN THE WASHINGTON AND

OREGON CASCADES FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…

.The first in a long series of strong weather disturbances will

impact the Pacific Northwest beginning Friday morning, spreading

heavy snow and strong winds to the Cascades Friday and Saturday.

The heaviest period of snow, with hourly rates of at least 1 to 2

inches per hour, is expected Friday afternoon through Saturday

morning time period. Heavy snow is then expected to diminish to

light to moderate snow showers by Saturday night. This is the

first of several periods of heavy snow in the Washington and

Oregon Cascades, and additional heavy snow accumulations appear

increasingly likely from Sunday through much of next week.

* WHAT…Heavy snow, strong winds, and blowing snow expected.

Total snow accumulations from 2 to 3 feet and wind gusts

between 40 and 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Friday to Noon PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel across the mountains could be very difficult to

impossible with periods of near blizzard conditions possible

from Friday morning through most of Saturday, especially in non-

forested and other open areas. The combination of strong winds

and heavy snow could also result in downed trees and powerlines,

and local power outages, and road closures.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Snow levels Friday morning around 1500

feet, rising to around 3500 feet Friday night and Saturday

morning, then lowering to between 2000 and 2500 feet by

Saturday evening.

Anyone with travel or back country plans in the northern Oregon

Cascades should be prepared for severe winter storm conditions.

Delay travel plans if possible. If you must travel, slow down, allow

plenty of extra time to reach your destination, and keep a winter

survival kit including a flashlight, food, and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.