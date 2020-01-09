Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:31PM PST until January 11 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED IN THE WASHINGTON AND
OREGON CASCADES FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…
.The first in a long series of strong weather disturbances will
impact the Pacific Northwest beginning Friday morning, spreading
heavy snow and strong winds to the Cascades Friday and Saturday.
The heaviest period of snow, with hourly rates of at least 1 to
2 inches per hour, is expected Friday afternoon through Saturday
morning time period. Heavy snow is then expected to diminish to
light to moderate snow showers by Saturday night. This is the
first of several periods of heavy snow in the Washington and
Oregon Cascades, and additional heavy snow accumulations appear
increasingly likely from Sunday through much of next week.
* WHAT…Heavy snow, strong winds, and blowing snow expected.
Total snow accumulations from 2 to 3 feet and wind gusts
between 40 and 50 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Friday to Noon Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel across the mountains could be very difficult to
nearly impossible at times. Expect periods of near blizzard
conditions from Friday morning through most of Saturday,
especially in non-forested and other open areas. The combination
of strong winds and heavy snow could also result in downed
trees and powerlines, and local power outages, and road
closures.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Snow levels start around 1500 feet
Friday morning, then rise to near 3500 feet for Friday night and
Saturday morning, then lowering back to between 2000 and 2500
feet by Saturday evening.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.