Winter Storm Warning issued January 9 at 8:31PM PST until January 11 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED IN THE WASHINGTON AND

OREGON CASCADES FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…

.The first in a long series of strong weather disturbances will

impact the Pacific Northwest beginning Friday morning, spreading

heavy snow and strong winds to the Cascades Friday and Saturday.

The heaviest period of snow, with hourly rates of at least 1 to

2 inches per hour, is expected Friday afternoon through Saturday

morning time period. Heavy snow is then expected to diminish to

light to moderate snow showers by Saturday night. This is the

first of several periods of heavy snow in the Washington and

Oregon Cascades, and additional heavy snow accumulations appear

increasingly likely from Sunday through much of next week.

* WHAT…Heavy snow, strong winds, and blowing snow expected.

Total snow accumulations from 2 to 3 feet and wind gusts

between 40 and 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Friday to Noon Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel across the mountains could be very difficult to

nearly impossible at times. Expect periods of near blizzard

conditions from Friday morning through most of Saturday,

especially in non-forested and other open areas. The combination

of strong winds and heavy snow could also result in downed

trees and powerlines, and local power outages, and road

closures.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Snow levels start around 1500 feet

Friday morning, then rise to near 3500 feet for Friday night and

Saturday morning, then lowering back to between 2000 and 2500

feet by Saturday evening.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.