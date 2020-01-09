Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 2:35PM PST until January 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. For the warning area, total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. For the advisory area, total
snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph.
* WHERE…Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County
and Western Lake County. For the warning area, Northern and
western Klamath county, including highway 97 and the cities of
Chemult and Crescent. For the advisory area, this includes
highway 97 north of Klamath Falls and includes Modoc Point and
Chiloquin.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 10 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. A combination of heavy snow and strong
winds may cause near blizzard conditions at times in the warning
area.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective
action now.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
Comments