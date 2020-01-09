Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 2:54PM PST until January 11 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…Moderate to Heavy snow Friday morning through Monday
morning…
.A vigorous winter storm will arrive to the Pacific Northwest on
Friday with a prolonged period of moderate to heavy snow over the
mountains and adjacent valleys through the weekend and early next
week.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches
with heaviest accumulation south of Redmond.
* WHERE…Central Oregon.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments