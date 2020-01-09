Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 6:14AM PST until January 9 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm
Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches in northern Klamath are possible. Winds could gust
as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…For the Winter Weather Advisory, southern Klamath
County, mainly from Highway 140 southward, including Klamath
Falls, Keno and Bonanza. For the Winter Storm Watch, the
northern Klamath Basin and Northern Klamath County, mainly
along highway 97 north of Chiloquin, including the cities of
Chemult and Crescent.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 AM PST this
morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday afternoon
through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…For the Winter Weather Advisory, slippery snow
covered roads and reduced visibility will cause hazardous
travel conditions. For the Winter Storm Watch, travel could be
very difficult to impossible. Strong winds combining heavy
snow at times could cause tree damage and possible downed
power lines.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* Stock emergency kit with tire chains, flashlight, batteries,
blankets, food, water, and medications.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.
* A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel.