Winter Weather Advisory issued January 9 at 6:14AM PST until January 9 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm

Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

10 inches in northern Klamath are possible. Winds could gust

as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…For the Winter Weather Advisory, southern Klamath

County, mainly from Highway 140 southward, including Klamath

Falls, Keno and Bonanza. For the Winter Storm Watch, the

northern Klamath Basin and Northern Klamath County, mainly

along highway 97 north of Chiloquin, including the cities of

Chemult and Crescent.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 AM PST this

morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday afternoon

through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…For the Winter Weather Advisory, slippery snow

covered roads and reduced visibility will cause hazardous

travel conditions. For the Winter Storm Watch, travel could be

very difficult to impossible. Strong winds combining heavy

snow at times could cause tree damage and possible downed

power lines.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* Stock emergency kit with tire chains, flashlight, batteries,

blankets, food, water, and medications.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

* A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow accumulations that may create dangerous travel.