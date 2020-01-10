Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 3:55AM PST by NWS Portland OR
A long series weather disturbances will move across the Pacific
Northwest beginning Friday, and continues through much of next
week. These weather systems will bring periods of heavy snow to
the Cascades and the potential for moderate to heavy rain at lower
elevations through Sunday. Two significant cold frontal passages
are also expected, which will bring lowering snow levels from
Saturday night into next week, with an increasing risk of snow
reaching the valley floors next week.
Much colder air is expected to spread into southwest Washington
and northwest Oregon early next week, potentially cold enough to
bring snow levels down to the valley floor. While specifics on
accumulation amounts, areal distribution, and/or timing of snow
remain uncertain, we continue to have confidence in some risk for
low elevation snow next week. Now is a good time to make sure you
are prepared in the event that all of the necessary ingredients
come together for low elevation snows and associated travel
impacts during the middle part of next week.
