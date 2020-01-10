Special Weather Statement issued January 10 at 4:04AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

A long series weather disturbances will move across the Pacific

Northwest beginning Friday, and continues through much of next

week. These weather systems will bring periods of heavy snow to

the Cascades and the potential for moderate to heavy rain at lower

elevations through Sunday. Two significant cold frontal passages

are also expected, which will bring lowering snow levels from

Saturday night into next week, with an increasing risk of snow

reaching the valley floors next week.

Much colder air is expected to spread into southwest Washington

and northwest Oregon early next week, potentially cold enough to

bring snow levels down to the valley floor. While specifics on

accumulation amounts, areal distribution, and/or timing of snow

remain uncertain, we continue to have confidence in some risk for

low elevation snow next week. Now is a good time to make sure you

are prepared in the event that all of the necessary ingredients

come together for low elevation snows and associated travel

impacts during the middle part of next week.