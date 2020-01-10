Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 10:40PM PST until January 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…Moderate to heavy snow will continue over the mountains

through the weekend…

.A winter storm will bring a prolonged period of moderate to

heavy snow over the mountains through the weekend. Significant

accumulations over the Cascades and Blues.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, mainly along exposed

ridgetops.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Through 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This will be a prolonged period of snow

for the Cascade Mountains.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.