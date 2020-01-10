Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 1:41PM PST until January 12 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 12 to 20 inches in the warning area, and 5 to

10 inches in the advisory area. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…The Winter Storm Warning includes highway 97 and the

cities of Chemult and Crescent. The Winter Weather Advisory area

includes most of northern and eastern Klamath County and far

western Lake County, including portions of Highways 140 and 31,

and the cities Sprague River, Beatty and Bly.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds

could bring down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take

protective action now.