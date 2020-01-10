Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:11PM PST until January 12 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED IN THE WASHINGTON AND
OREGON CASCADES FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…
.A series of low pressure systems Friday night through Sunday will
bring heavy snow at times to the Cascades. The periods of heaviest
snow will be from Friday night through Saturday morning, and
again late Saturday night through Sunday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 feet.
Areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Snow levels 3000 feet Friday night,
lowering to 2000 to 2500 feet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.