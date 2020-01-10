Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:52AM PST until January 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. For the Winter Storm Warning, total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory
area, total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting
as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake
County. For the Winter Storm Warning, this includes Highway 97
and the cities of Chemult and Crescent. For the Winter Weather
Advisory area, this includes portions of Highway 140 and the
cities of Sprague River, Beatty and Bly.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Friday to 10 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down
tree branches. A combination of heavy snow and strong winds
may cause near blizzard conditions at times in the warning
area.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.
* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,
food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.
* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.
* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is
likely and poses a threat to life and property.