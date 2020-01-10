Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 4:12AM PST until January 11 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED IN THE WASHINGTON AND

OREGON CASCADES FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…

.The first in a long series of strong weather disturbances will

impact the Pacific Northwest, spreading heavy snow and strong

winds to the Cascades Friday and Saturday. The heaviest period of

snow, with hourly rates of at least 1 to 2 inches per hour, is

expected Friday afternoon through Saturday morning time period.

Heavy snow is then expected to diminish to light to moderate snow

showers by Saturday night. This is the first of several periods of

heavy snow in the Washington and Oregon Cascades, and additional

heavy snow accumulations appear increasingly likely from Sunday

through much of next week.

* WHAT…Heavy snow, strong winds, and blowing snow expected.

Total snow accumulations from 2 to 3 feet and wind gusts

between 40 and 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel across the mountains could be very difficult

to nearly impossible at times. Expect periods of near blizzard

conditions from Friday morning through most of Saturday,

especially in non-forested and other open areas. The

combination of strong winds and heavy snow could also result

in downed trees and powerlines, and local power outages, and

road closures.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Snow levels start around 1500 feet

Friday morning, then rise to near 3500 feet by Friday night,

then lowering back to between 2000 and 2500 feet by Saturday

evening.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.