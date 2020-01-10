Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 4:12AM PST until January 11 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
…HEAVY SNOW AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED IN THE WASHINGTON AND
OREGON CASCADES FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY…
.The first in a long series of strong weather disturbances will
impact the Pacific Northwest, spreading heavy snow and strong
winds to the Cascades Friday and Saturday. The heaviest period of
snow, with hourly rates of at least 1 to 2 inches per hour, is
expected Friday afternoon through Saturday morning time period.
Heavy snow is then expected to diminish to light to moderate snow
showers by Saturday night. This is the first of several periods of
heavy snow in the Washington and Oregon Cascades, and additional
heavy snow accumulations appear increasingly likely from Sunday
through much of next week.
* WHAT…Heavy snow, strong winds, and blowing snow expected.
Total snow accumulations from 2 to 3 feet and wind gusts
between 40 and 50 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel across the mountains could be very difficult
to nearly impossible at times. Expect periods of near blizzard
conditions from Friday morning through most of Saturday,
especially in non-forested and other open areas. The
combination of strong winds and heavy snow could also result
in downed trees and powerlines, and local power outages, and
road closures.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Snow levels start around 1500 feet
Friday morning, then rise to near 3500 feet by Friday night,
then lowering back to between 2000 and 2500 feet by Saturday
evening.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.