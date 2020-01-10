Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 4:56AM PST until January 13 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…Moderate to Heavy snow Friday morning through Monday morning…
.A vigorous winter storm will arrive to the Pacific Northwest this
morning, with a prolonged period of moderate to heavy snow over
the mountains and adjacent valleys through the weekend and early
next week.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3
feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, mainly along exposed
ridgetops.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Although there may be occasional breaks in
precipitation, this will be a prolonged period of snow for the
Cascade Mountains.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.