today at 7:59 am
Published 10:40 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 10:40PM PST until January 11 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

…Moderate to heavy snow will continue over the mountains
through the weekend…

.A winter storm will bring a prolonged period of moderate to
heavy snow over the mountains through the weekend. Significant
accumulations over the Cascades and Blues.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches
with heaviest accumulations closer to the Cascade east slopes.

* WHERE…Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Through 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

